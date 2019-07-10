NBA free agency rumors: Amar’e Stoudemire taking comeback bid very seriously

At age 36, Stoudemire held a workout in Las Vegas on Monday in front of 15 NBA teams in serious hopes of earning a roster spot.

The flurry of money thrown around to free agents this offseason has former All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire thirsting for a piece of the pie and a return to the court.

“For me I got down to 235 [pounds], which is my lowest weight I’ve ever played at. I got as strong as I could possibly be,” Stoudemire told MSG Network on Tuesday (via the New York Post). “My body feels amazing, so we’ll see if the opportunity becomes a reality.”

“A lot of the teams have a lot of young players and a lot of players that can learn how to train, how to become professionals and how to become great basketball players. And leadership goes a long way with teams in order to get from a playoff team to a contending championship team.

“From that standpoint, I have a lot to offer. And also as a basketball player, I still have a lot of game left. I can help a team in any way they need.”

Stoudemire, a six-time All-Star, spent 14 NBA seasons with the Suns, Knicks, Mavericks and Heat. He last played in the NBA in 2016 for Miami and retired as a Knick that offseason. Since then, he’s enjoyed stints in the Israeli Basketball Premier League and BIG3.

Stoudemire’s career took a sharp downturn (largely due to injuries) after he signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Knicks in 2010. He was an All-Star in his first season in a New York uniform as he averaged 25.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. But in his last full season with New York, those numbers dropped to 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.

Now after three full seasons of rest and a conversion to Judaism, Stoudemire believes he’s ready to return to the league.

“I was never really done,’’ Stoudemire said. “I took kind of a sabbatical leave and I went to go learn over in Israel for two and a half years or so. So I went there and when I was still learning, I was able to also play basketball and keep myself in shape. I always stayed in top shape. I didn’t really remove myself too far from being in basketball shape.”