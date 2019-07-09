Russell Westbrook trade rumors: Thunder star ‘welcomes idea’ of being moved, interested in Heat

The Thunder appears like they’ll be entering a rebuild after sending Paul George to the Clippers this weekend.

Russell Westbrook’s tenure in Oklahoma City could be coming to an end soon.

The 30-year-old star “welcomes the idea” of the Thunder trading him, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources. The Heat have expressed interest in dealing for Westbrook and the destination “appeals” to him, the report says.

The Thunder appear like they’ll be entering a rebuild after sending Paul George to the Clippers this weekend in exchange for five first-round selections, two pick swaps, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari. Kawhi Leonard then signed a max deal with Los Angeles.

Oklahoma City also sent forward Jerami Grant to the Nuggets on Monday and received another first-round pick in return.

Westbrook was originally selected by the Thunder with the No. 4 pick in the 2008 draft and he has spent all 11 of his NBA seasons with the franchise. He has made eight All-Star teams and averaged 23.0 points over 821 career games.

Westbrook agreed to a five-year, $205 million extension with Oklahoma City in September 2017.

The ESPN’s report adds:

“Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher have been discussing trade possibilities and scenarios with (Thunder general manager Sam) Presti and the sides are both motivated to find a resolution sooner rather than later, league sources tell ESPN. “Westbrook wants to play for a team pursuing contention, which is no longer the case once George forced a trade to the Clippers to partner with Kawhi Leonard.”

The Thunder finished 2018-19 with a 49-33 record and fell to the Trail Blazers in five games in the first round of the playoffs. The Rockets have also been linked to a potential deal for Westbrook.