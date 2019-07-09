Agency report : Lakers, Warriors among 12 teams attending workout for Amar’e Stoudemire, Monta Ellis

Amar’e Stoudemire and Monta Ellis are both looking to return to the NBA.

Stoudemire and Ellis are healthy and hoping to sign with a contender, according to a report from ESPN, which cites an unidentified league source.

The pair will hold a workout Monday for about 12 teams, according to Yahoo Sports. The Lakers, Warriors and Knicks, among others, are expected to attend.

Stoudemire, 36, last appeared in an NBA game in 2015-16 with the Heat. He scored 18.9 points per game and made six All-Star teams during his 14-year career but struggled with injuries over his last few seasons.

“I’m in great shape. I’m training as if I’m coming back to the NBA,” Stoudemire said during an interview with “The Michael Kay Show” in May 2018. “I feel awesome. Body feels great.”

Meanwhile, Ellis, 33, has been out of the league since appearing in 74 games with the Pacers in 2016-17.

The 2006-07 Most Improved Player averaged 17.8 points over 833 NBA games but shot just 31.4% from 3-point range.