Lakers plan to start LeBron James at point guard, report says

While in a holding pattern awaiting Kawhi Leonard’s free agency decision, the Lakers missed out on the carousel of NBA point guards over the last week. However, they may have found a way to enter the season with the best “point guard” in the league.

According to a report from Yahoo, Los Angeles will play LeBron James as its starting point guard with Danny Green joining him in the backcourt.

Moving James to the backcourt will bump Rajon Rondo to a bench role and allow Kyle Kuzma to start at small forward, while allowing the Lakers to play a familiar pairing of big men in Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

James is certainly on the larger size for a point guard at 6-8 and 250 pounds, but he has incredible court vision and has served as the primary ball-handler and distributor numerous times throughout his career.

The Lakers also have several options at backup point guard with Quinn Cook, Alex Caruso and Rondo available to spell the 34-year-old James in that role.

James, who is entering his 17th NBA season, is 10th all-time with 8,662 career assists. Only Chris Paul (9,181) has more assists than James among active players.