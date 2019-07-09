NBA trade rumors: Thunder sending Jerami Grant to Nuggets for first-round pick

The Thunder will receive a 2020 first-round pick for Grant, marking the sixth future first-rounder OKC has acquired in the past week.

The Thunder have acquired in another future first-round pick.

Oklahoma City will trade forward Jerami Grant to the Nuggets for a 2020 first-round draft pick, ESPN reported Monday.

Oklahoma City Is trading F Jerami Grant to Denver for a 2020 first-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Deal brings OKC it’s sixth future first in past week and saves Thunder $39M in salary and luxury tax. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2019

According to the report, the trade saves the Thunder $39 million in salary and luxury tax.

It marks the sixth first-round pick the Thunder has obtained this week — the team secured five future first-rounders when it traded Paul George to the Clippers.

Grant is under contract for the next two seasons and will have a player option for the 2020-21 season, according to ESPN. This leaves the Nuggets $1.9 million under the luxury tax threshold with 13 players under contract.

The Thunder found themselves in rebuild mode after George requested to be traded reportedly to join Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles. The move also has prompted Russell Westbrook to start thinking about leaving the Thunder, according to reports.

Grant, 25, was drafted by the 76ers with the 39th overall pick in 2014. He spent two years in Philadelphia before being traded to the Thunder in 2016.

He averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the team last season.