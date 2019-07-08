NBA free agency rumors: Grizzlies, Tyus Jones agree to $28M offer sheet

The point guard’s agent, Kevin Bradbury of BDA Sports, confirmed the news to ESPN as he congratulated his client on Twitter.

It looks like Tyus Jones is moving on from Minnesota.

The restricted free-agent point guard has agreed to a three-year, $28 million offer sheet with the Grizzlies.

Jones’ agent, Kevin Bradbury of BDA Sports, confirmed the news to ESPN as he congratulated his client on Twitter.

Ready for a great new opportunity. Congrats to my man @1Tyus https://t.co/jmxzLXwg1J — Kevin Bradbury (@KB_Sports) July 8, 2019

The Timberwolves will have two days to match the offer sheet or Jones will become a member of Memphis’ squad.

Earlier Sunday, the Grizzlies traded guard Delon Wright to the Mavericks for a pair of second-round picks. The 27-year-old then agreed to a three-year contract worth $29 million.

Jones, 23, was selected out of Duke with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2015 draft after helping the Blue Devils win the national championship as a freshman.

He averaged 6.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Timberwolves last season.