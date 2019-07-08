LeBron James officially presents Lakers’ No. 23 to Anthony Davis; what number will LBJ wear?

James has hinted at the number he’ll wear, but all we know with some certainty is that he won’t get one of the 11 retired Lakers numbers.

LeBron James marked a new Lakers era Sunday night with a ceremonial passing of … his number?

James posted a picture on Instagram of him and new teammate Anthony Davis holding a Lakers jersey No. 23 with Davis’ name on the back. The accompanying caption read, in part, “Officially a Laker!!”

Davis has worn No. 23 throughout his seven-year career with the Pelicans.

Not only had LeBron indicated that he might give up his Lakers number for his new teammate, but James also hinted previously at what number he might wear beginning in 2019-20.

Some 10 days before the Davis deal officially became a reality, James tweeted a tiny No. 6 with a praying-hands emoji.

⁶🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2019

The back story: James has worn No. 23 for most of his career, including two stints with the Cavaliers and his first season with the Lakers. However, he wore No. 6 in his four seasons with the Heat (and he usually wears a No. 6 in Lakers practices).

What we do know with relative certainty is that James won’t wear the 11 Lakers numbers that have been retired: 8 and 24 (Kobe Bryant), 13 (Wilt Chamberlain), 22 (Elgin Baylor), 25 (Gail Goodrich), 32 (Magic Johnson), 33 (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), 34 (Shaquille O’Neal), 42 (James Worthy), 44 (Jerry West) and 52 (Jamaal Wilkes).