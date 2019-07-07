NBA free agency rumors: Clippers re-sign Ivica Zubac to 4-year deal after landing Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers acquired Zubac from a trade with the Lakers in 2018-19 and his stats received a healthy boost after making the move.

The Clippers are looking to finalize their roster.

Los Angeles is signing big man Ivica Zubac to a four-year, $28 million deal, according to a report from ESPN.

Restricted free agent center Ivaca Zubac has agreed to a four-year, $28M deal to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers, Excel Sports agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

The Clippers acquired Zubac from in trade with the Lakers in 2018-19 and his stats received a healthy boost after making the move. The 22-year-old went from averaging 8.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game to 9.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He said he was happy to be playing “good basketball” with his new team in April, and it appears like there could be a lot of that ahead given the Clippers’ rapidly improving roster.

Zubac could be helpful alongside a strong list of other supporting players that include Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley and Landry Shamet. But it’s Los Angeles’ newfound star power that’s really turning heads.

The Clippers signed 2019 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in free agency Friday and traded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and four first-round draft picks to acquire Paul George from the Thunder. Suddenly a Los Angeles team that earned the eighth seed in the Western Conference last year without any big names now has two All-Star talents and it looks poised to rise above the neighboring Lakers.

It’s likely that the Clippers will improve upon last season’s mark of 48-34 in 2019-20 and assembling proper complimentary pieces will be crucial to their success.