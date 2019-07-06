NBA |

Kawhi Leonard to Clippers: NBA stars react to decision

Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers pulled off the biggest transaction combo of the offseason as they signed Leonard and acquired Paul George in a trade.

Kawhi Leonard took the NBA world by storm when he made his free-agency decision to sign with the Clippers, ultimately shaking up the league.

The Clippers pulled off the biggest transaction combo of the offseason late Friday (in the wee hours of Saturday on the East Coast) as they agreed to a four-year, $142 million deal with Leonard and also acquired Paul George in a blockbuster trade with the Thunder, according to ESPN.

Oklahoma City, meanwhile, will acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and five first-round draft picks, four of which will be unprotected.

Take a look at the best reaction from stars around the NBA:

Comments