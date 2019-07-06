Kawhi Leonard to Clippers: NBA stars react to decision

The Clippers pulled off the biggest transaction combo of the offseason as they signed Leonard and acquired Paul George in a trade.

Kawhi Leonard took the NBA world by storm when he made his free-agency decision to sign with the Clippers, ultimately shaking up the league.

The Clippers pulled off the biggest transaction combo of the offseason late Friday (in the wee hours of Saturday on the East Coast) as they agreed to a four-year, $142 million deal with Leonard and also acquired Paul George in a blockbuster trade with the Thunder, according to ESPN.

Oklahoma City, meanwhile, will acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and five first-round draft picks, four of which will be unprotected.

Take a look at the best reaction from stars around the NBA:

My face when I heard the news…who can relate??? pic.twitter.com/2yfenrCeeG — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 6, 2019

Now that’s what I’m talking about!!!The NBA man!!!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 6, 2019

Don’t talk to me — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 6, 2019

OMG — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 6, 2019

NBA summers are wild. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 6, 2019

What it do babyyyyyy — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 6, 2019

Give kawhi his statue, Toronto — Evan Turner (@thekidet) July 6, 2019

That wasn’t an earthquake it was Woj pic.twitter.com/6AdNOVMoYR — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 6, 2019

This has been the craziest NBA summer ever!!! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 6, 2019

This League is different man…. always something happening!!! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 6, 2019

I love the nba! You can’t even make this up! Every game in the regular season is going to be a playoff game! — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) July 6, 2019

Hahahaha naw bro what lol — Julius Randle (@J30_RANDLE) July 6, 2019

Bruh, speechless! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) July 6, 2019

Gawd damn!! — andre (@andre) July 6, 2019

YO WHAT IS GOING ON!!!! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 6, 2019