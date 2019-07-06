NBA |

NBA Summer League 2019: Social media reacts to Zion Williamson’s debut

Pelicans star Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson might not have played for long, but he still sent social media into a frenzy with his always-impressive dunks.

Williamson’s debut was cut short when the rookie did not play in the second half after taking knee-to-knee contact, according to the team.

An ESPN report noted the Pelicans “do not expect it to be a lingering issue.”

But there was still plenty for fans, admirers and #NBATwitter to talk about.

First, there was Williamson’s appearance.

Then came reactions to his impressive plays including a steal from Kevin Knox that led to one of his trademark dunks.

His early exit caused some panic.

Even his former school chimed in.

Williamson finished with 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting from the field and 0 for 2 from long distance as the game was suspended due to an earthquake.

