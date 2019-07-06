Williamson might not have played for long, but he still sent social media into a frenzy with his always-impressive dunks.
Williamson’s debut was cut short when the rookie did not play in the second half after taking knee-to-knee contact, according to the team.
An ESPN report noted the Pelicans “do not expect it to be a lingering issue.”
But there was still plenty for fans, admirers and #NBATwitter to talk about.
First, there was Williamson’s appearance.
If Zion isn’t careful, the Saints are gonna make him a left tackle.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 6, 2019
Then came reactions to his impressive plays including a steal from Kevin Knox that led to one of his trademark dunks.
This may be the best steal/dunk in NBA Summer League history. Zion is a freak pic.twitter.com/ZPGTLOyYcC
— Kory Waldron (@KWalHoops) July 6, 2019
Zion just ripped that from an adult
— Zach Harper (@talkhoops) July 6, 2019
Zion is just so powerful!! He does things on the court I’ve never seen..WOWZERS🔥
— LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson) July 6, 2019
I feel personally victimized by Zion’s dunk.
— Becca (@BeccaMVP) July 6, 2019
I don’t think Zion has an off switch. Or even a take it easy mode.
— Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) July 6, 2019
Zion in that first quarter pic.twitter.com/OyVPuM0eOL
— Reese Konkle (@RKonkle_Mavs) July 6, 2019
His early exit caused some panic.
Zion already icing his knee pic.twitter.com/yZiABzQsEk
— Ry (@JustRyCole) July 6, 2019
Even his former school chimed in.
Zion flexing, that’s all, that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/LRQKhjlTeH
— Duke Basketball (@BlueDevils) July 6, 2019
Williamson finished with 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting from the field and 0 for 2 from long distance as the game was suspended due to an earthquake.