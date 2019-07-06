Williamson might not have played for long, but he still sent social media into a frenzy with his always-impressive dunks.

Williamson’s debut was cut short when the rookie did not play in the second half after taking knee-to-knee contact, according to the team.

An ESPN report noted the Pelicans “do not expect it to be a lingering issue.”

But there was still plenty for fans, admirers and #NBATwitter to talk about.

First, there was Williamson’s appearance.

If Zion isn’t careful, the Saints are gonna make him a left tackle. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 6, 2019

Then came reactions to his impressive plays including a steal from Kevin Knox that led to one of his trademark dunks.

This may be the best steal/dunk in NBA Summer League history. Zion is a freak pic.twitter.com/ZPGTLOyYcC — Kory Waldron (@KWalHoops) July 6, 2019

Zion just ripped that from an adult — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) July 6, 2019

Zion is just so powerful!! He does things on the court I’ve never seen..WOWZERS🔥 — LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson) July 6, 2019

I feel personally victimized by Zion’s dunk. — Becca (@BeccaMVP) July 6, 2019

I don’t think Zion has an off switch. Or even a take it easy mode. — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) July 6, 2019

Zion in that first quarter pic.twitter.com/OyVPuM0eOL — Reese Konkle (@RKonkle_Mavs) July 6, 2019

His early exit caused some panic.

Zion already icing his knee pic.twitter.com/yZiABzQsEk — Ry (@JustRyCole) July 6, 2019

Even his former school chimed in.

Williamson finished with 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting from the field and 0 for 2 from long distance as the game was suspended due to an earthquake.