NBA |

NBA Summer League 2019: Earthquake postpones anticipated Pelicans, Knicks game

RJ Barrett

During the game, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Ridgecrest, California — just 140 miles from Las Vegas.

Mother Nature interrupted play as the NBA Summer League began in Las Vegas on Friday.

During the highly anticipated Pelicans-Knicks matchup, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Ridgecrest, California — about 140 miles from Las Vegas.

A 6.4 magnitude quake struck California on July 4.

The impact was visibly felt during the game.

The Pelicans were leading 80-74 when play was stopped.

Comments