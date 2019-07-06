The Grizzlies are freeing up salary space to go after free agents.

The Grizzlies had a busy Friday night, reportedly waiving guard Avery Bradley and trading swingman C.J. Miles to Washington for Dwight Howard, according to multiple reports.

But that wasn’t it for Howard.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Wizards will waive Howard.

There’s a lot to unpack here, but the bottom line is Memphis is freeing up salary space to potentially make some free agent moves. According to The Athletic, Memphis will free up $10.9 million by waiving Bradley and moving Miles to Washington will save them $3.1 million.

The 28-year-old Bradley scored 16.1 points per game in 14 contests with Memphis last season after being acquired in a trade with the Clippers.

Howard played only nine games last season after undergoing spinal surgery and dealing with hamstring issues. The 33-year-old veteran isn’t the same player who went with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft and earned eight All-Star nods.

But if Howard can stay healthy he’s still a force in the paint. In his last full season, with the Hornets in 2017-18, he scored 16.6 points and grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game.

The 6-6 Miles scored 9.3 points per game in his 14th NBA year last season.

The Athletic reported that the Wizards have coveted Miles for years, “going back to the days when he regularly torched them when he was with Indy.”