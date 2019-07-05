The Timberwolves have been rumored to be looking to move Andrew Wiggins’ contract and they could move two other players, as well.

The Timberwolves are doing their best to build their team around Karl-Anthony Towns.

It was rumored on draft day Minnesota was trying to move the contract of Andrew Wiggins, and now, it appears the team may be trying to trade Jeff Teague and Robert Covington, as well.

According to ESPN, the Timberwolves were shopping Covington on draft day and were doing the same thing with Teague when they were trying to acquire D’Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade.

League executives told ESPN they believe both players could be moved this offseason, which would lead one to believe the team’s future will revolve around Towns.

Towns signed a five-year, $190 million max contract in September. Wiggins, meanwhile, has four years remaining on the five-year, $147 million deal he signed with Minnesota, so he will be difficult to move.

Teague’s deal runs out with the Timberwolves at the end of the season, but Covington is signed through 2022. He is affordable, though, as he is owed about $12 million a year over the next three seasons.

However, his injury history could cause a bit of a problem as he missed a good amount of time with an ankle issue last year.

According to ESPN, that could determine his market, as well. If he is healthy he could be moved for some pieces, but if he’s not, he could stay put.