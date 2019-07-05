Amar’e Stoudemire and Monta Ellis are both looking to return to the NBA.

Stoudemire and Ellis are healthy and will work out for at least five teams early next week, according to a report from ESPN, which cites an unidentified league source. The pair is hoping to sign with a contender, like the Lakers, the report says.

Stoudemire, 36, last appeared in an NBA game in 2015-16 with the Heat. He scored 18.9 points per game and made six All-Star teams during his 14-year career but struggled with injuries over his last few seasons.

“I’m in great shape. I’m training as if I’m coming back to the NBA,” Stoudemire said during an interview with “The Michael Kay Show” in May 2018. “I feel awesome. Body feels great.”

Amar’e Stoudemire hints that he’s considering an #NBA comeback 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZuDtiv6x0b — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Ellis, 33, has been out of the league since appearing in 74 games with the Pacers in 2016-17. The 2006-07 Most Improved Player averaged 17.8 points over 833 NBA games but shot just 31.4% from 3-point range.

The Lakers acquired Anthony Davis from the Pelicans last month in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round picks. They’re also pursuing Kawhi Leonard and will have multiple roster spots to fill regardless of whether they land him.

Los Angeles has reportedly inked Troy Daniels and Jared Dudley to deals over the last week.