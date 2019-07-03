Dudley averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 59 games for the Nets last season.

The Lakers have made another move.

Los Angeles and forward Jared Dudley have agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million contract, his agent, Mark Bartelstein told ESPN.

Free agent Jared Dudley has agreed to a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2019

The Lakers, meanwhile, acquired Anthony Davis from the Pelicans last month in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round picks. They then cleared cap space to sign a third star to pair with Davis and LeBron James when they dealt three bench players to the Wizards last week.

Davis also reportedly waived his $4 million trade kicker so the Lakers could have more flexibility.

“My goal is to win a championship,” Davis told the Los Angeles Times earlier this week. “I expect to win every time I step on the court, every game. I want to win a title. That’s what it’s about — winning titles. That’s the only thing on my mind.”

Los Angeles believes it is the favorite to land Kawhi Leonard, according to a report from the New York Times.

The Lakers also agreed to a one-year deal with Troy Daniels, according to multiple reports. He has connected on 40% of his 3-point attempts over 292 NBA games.