NBA free agency rumors: ‘No market’ for DeMarcus Cousins

Despite rumors that he’s meeting with the Lakers and Celtics, ESPN reported that no one is seriously interested in Cousins.

DeMarcus Cousins might go the summer without signing with a team.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there is “no market” for Cousins at the moment, despite rumors that he is meeting with the Celtics and Lakers.

Is there a market for DeMarcus Cousins?

Here’s @wojespn pic.twitter.com/g1c3wD7H2q — Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) July 2, 2019

“There’s not a market for (DeMarcus Cousins). I think he hoped that some big market teams would strike out, they’d have cap space and he could get a one-year, $12, $15, $18, $20 million deal. That’s not happening,” Wojnarowski said on “SportsCenter” Tuesday morning. “The midlevel exception he got in Golden State last year? I don’t think that’s there.”

According to other reports, Cousins, 28, will become obsolete to the Lakers if the team manages to sign Kawhi Leonard, leaving the Celtics as a possible landing spot. Cousins reportedly is meeting with Boston Tuesday, although he likely won’t get a big deal should he sign with the team.

Nothing I have heard suggests that this is happening. Boston can only offer him the veteran minimum and Cousins is probably going to see what happens with a few other teams before he’ll even consider that route. https://t.co/GwFQ7rdWZY — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 2, 2019

Cousins was signed to the Warriors for a one-year deal as he was coming off an Achilles injury. He bounced back in the later half of the 2018-19 season, averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

However, he injured his quad in the first round of the playoffs. He was healthy enough to come back for the NBA Finals, but was used sparingly as Golden State lost to the Raptors in six games.