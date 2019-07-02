Kevon Looney returns to Warriors on 3-year, $15M deal

Kevon Looney proved to be a dependable defender for the Warriors last season.

Kevon Looney is staying put.

According to The Athletic, which cited unidentified sources, Looney will remain with the Warriors after the free agent agreed to a three-year, $15 million deal.

Golden State met with Looney over the weekend, The Athletic noted, and both parties completed the deal Monday.

The Warriors met with Looney over the weekend in Los Angeles and reached agreement with him and his agent, Todd Ramasar, on Monday. Looney has been indispensable on the court in his Golden State career. He returns for $15M. https://t.co/5AQUynnVpe — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2019

Looney proved to be a dependable defender for the Warriors last season and became more reliable as the year went on. He was so impressive, he garnered interest from a number of teams including the Celtics, Rockets and Bulls.

In his fourth season with Golden State, he recorded a career best 6.3 points per game and shot a career high 62.5% from the field.

Looney suffered a scary injury in the NBA Finals after sustaining a fracture near his chest and ribcage in Game 2 against Toronto. He was originally ruled out for the series, but he surprisingly returned in Game 4 before re-aggravating the injury. He returned briefly for Game 5 and started in Game 6.

Even after suffering the injury, he exceeded expectations in the playoffs.

Looney outdid his regular-season marks by averaging 7.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 21 postseason games.