Anthony Davis discusses playing with Lakers, LeBron James

Anthony Davis is happy to be in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old star was reportedly sent from the Pelicans to the Lakers earlier this month in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first round picks. Davis discussed the deal, which is expected to be made official next weekend, during a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times.

He said he was excited to share the court with Lakers star LeBron James.

“I always looked up to him,” Davis told the Times. “As a kid, (James) and Michael Jordan were the two guys I (admired). I didn’t get a chance to watch Michael Jordan live, but I watched LeBron a lot after he entered the league and he was the guy that I looked up to.”

The Lakers reportedly created salary cap space to sign a third star when they sent three bench players to the Wizards last week. Davis also waived his $4 million trade kicker so the Lakers could have more flexibility.

“Money comes and goes, your legacy is forever,” Davis said. “I think how you establish yourself in the NBA and what you do on and off the court is something that people will remember forever.

“Anthony Davis is not going to be a great basketball player because of the amount of money he makes, it’s going to be about what he achieved on the court and also off the court. That’s all part of my legacy.”

Davis, a six-time All-Star, has averaged 23.7 points and 10.5 rebounds over his seven-year career.

“My goal is to win a championship,” Davis said. “I expect to win every time I step on the court, every game. I want to win a title. That’s what it’s about — winning titles. That’s the only thing on my mind.”

The Lakers have been linked to star free agent Kawhi Leonard and they reportedly have a chance to land him. If they miss out on Leonard, they could pursue multiple role players to surround James and Davis.

Los Angeles has also inked Troy Daniels to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports. He has connected on 40% of his 3-point attempts over 292 NBA games.