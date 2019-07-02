The Warriors star reacted to the maximum contract he was offered when free agency began Sunday.

Klay Thompson was never going anywhere.

The Warriors star said as much Monday on Instagram as he reacted to the maximum contract he was offered when free agency began Sunday.

According to multiple reports, including The New York Times and The San Francisco Chronicle, the Golden State sharpshooter agreed to a 5-year, $190 million deal with the team.

Thompson confirmed that the next day by posting a clip from the movie, Wolf of Wall Street, that had an explicit message fitting Thompson’s mood. Thompson’s caption read: “There was never a doubt.”

Warning: Content in the video might be offensive to some viewers.

The 29-year-old star has been planning to stay with the organization but was ready to explore other options if Golden State did not offer him a max contract.

Thompson finished the season averaging 21.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 78 games. He’s been a consistent offensive presence for the Warriors, knocking down 41.9 percent of his 3-point attempts over his eight-year career.

However, the five-time All-Star’s 2018-19 season came to a disastrous end when he suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors.

Thompson is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season.