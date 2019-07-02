NBA report : Bucks, Wesley Matthews agree to deal

The Bucks may have gotten a bargain on Matthews, as several contenders were reportedly interested in acquiring him this summer.

The Bucks are adding a reliable wing.

Milwaukee is signing free agent Wesley Matthews to a deal for the veteran’s minimum, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources.

Free agent G Wesley Matthews has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Matthews, 32, is a strong 3-and-D player. He spent time with the Mavericks and Knicks in 2018-19 before ultimately landing with the Pacers, where he averaged 10.9 points per game and shot 36.9% from beyond the arc in 23 appearances.

The Bucks may have gotten a bargain on Matthews, as several contenders were reportedly interested in acquiring him this summer.

Milwaukee may have failed to hold on to Malcolm Brogdon, who was dealt to the Pacers in a sign-and-trade, but it did retain Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez while adding a quality veteran piece. It reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2018-19 before falling to the Raptors in six games.

The Bucks finished last season with a league-best 60-22 record and will be among the favorites to come out on top in the East next season, especially since they’ll still have the reigning MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo.