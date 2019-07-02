NBA report: Enes Kanter signing 2-year deal with Celtics

The Celtics drafted five players in 2019 and lost some notable veterans to free agency this summer.

Enes Kanter is headed to Boston.

The big man inked a two-year, $10 million deal Monday with the Celtics, his manager announced on Twitter. Kanter is entering his ninth NBA season and Boston will be the fifth team he has played for.

Kanter was waived by the Knicks in February, but made himself a valuable asset in Portland on a one-year deal worth a little more than $650,000 not long after. The 6-11 center averaged 11.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in the 2019 playoffs before the Trail Blazers were swept by Golden State in the Western Conference finals.

Kanter recorded five double-doubles in the postseason and filled in valiantly for the injured Jusuf Nurkic. But, Portland traded for Miami’s Hassan Whiteside to fill its hole in the middle.

Boston, on the other hand, is in need of a post presence, as Al Horford declined his $30.1 million player option and signed a four-year deal with Philadelphia.

The Celtics drafted five players in 2019 and lost some notable veterans to free agency this summer, including Kyrie Irving.

They also inked former Hornets guard Kemba Walker to a max contract.