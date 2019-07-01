Klay Thompson has moved closer to being a Warrior for life.

According to multiple reports, including the New York Times and The San Francisco Chronicle, the Golden State sharp shooter agreed to a 5-year, $190 million deal with the team Sunday.

And, yes, Klay Thompson is getting the five-year, $190 max from Golden State, sources reiterate. A done deal even before today — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019

The 29-year-old star has been planning to stay with the organization but was ready to explore other options if Golden State did not offer him a max contract.

Thompson was reportedly open to meeting with other teams, including the Lakers and Clippers. But, he didn’t need to with the max deal in place.

The five-time All-Star finished the season averaging 21.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 78 games. He’s been a consistent offensive presence for the Warriors, knocking down 41.9 percent of his 3-point attempts over his eight-year career.

However, Thompson’s 2018-19 season came to a disastrous end when he suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors. He is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season.

“I’ve said for a long time I want Klay to be a Warrior for life, and so (the injury) doesn’t change anything as far as I’m concerned,” Golden State owner Joe Lacob told Yahoo Sports earlier this month. “You know I have the utmost regard for Klay’s talent and for him as a person. I’m pretty sure we’ll talk this summer, and he’ll hopefully be a Warrior for life.”