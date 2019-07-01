The Nets made a pair of major moves Sunday while the Celtics landed a new star.

Brooklyn and Kevin Durant have agreed to a contract, the forward announced on Twitter, via his company, The Boardroom.

The team then completely its “dream offseason” by signing Kyrie Irving to a four-year, $141 million deal, according to ESPN.

The Nets also reportedly added center DeAndre Jordan — Durant’s close friend — and guard Garrett Temple.

The Celtics, meanwhile, replaced Irving with star point guard Kemba Walker, who left the Hornets and reportedly agreed to a four-year, $141 million contract.

The 76ers also made some major roster moves.

Here’s a complete list of notable deals from an action-packed first day of free agency:

(All trades reported by ESPN, The Athletic, and Yahoo Sports)

— The Warriors lost a star, but made up for it in a surprising way. They acquired guard D’Angelo Russell from the Nets in a sign-and-trade. He inked a four-year, $117 million deal with the team. To clear space for Russell, Golden State sent Andre Iguodala to the Grizzlies.

— The Knicks missed out on two of their top targets, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. However, they did sign forwards Julius Randle, Taj Gibson and Bobby Portis.

— The 76ers had a busy day. They sent Jimmy Butler to the Heat in a sign-and-trade, inked Al Horford to a four-year deal and brought back Tobias Harris, as well. They acquired Josh Richardson in the trade with Miami.

— The Trail Blazers brought back Rodney Hood on a team-friendly two-year, $16 million contract.

— Center Thomas Bryant agreed to a three-year contract with the Wizards.

— The Pacers completely revamped their backcourt. They signed Jeremy Lamb and acquired Malcolm Brodgon in a sign-and-trade with the Bucks.

— Bojan Bogdanovic left the Pacers and inked a four-year, $73 million contract with the Jazz. He averaged a career-high 18.0 points per game last season and shot 42.5% from 3-point range. Ed Davis is also heading to Utah.

— The Magic brought back both Terrence Ross (four-year, $54M) and Nikola Vucevic (four-year, $100M). They added Al-Farouq Aminu (three-years, $29M), as well.

— Gerald Green is heading back to the Rockets on a one-year contract. Danuel House is also returning to Houston and received a three-year, $11.1 million deal.

— Jonas Valanciunas agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract to return to the Grizzlies

— Derrick Rose is joining a new team. He agreed to a two-year, $15 million with the Pistons.

— Harrison Barnes is returning to the Kings as he inked a four-year, $85 million deal with Sacramento.

— Speaking of the Hornets, they found Walker’s replacement when they agreed to acquire Terry Rozier in a sign-and-trade with Boston.

— Kemba Walker had spent all eight of his NBA seasons with Charlotte. But, he’ll now be joining the Celtics on a four-year, $141 million contract.

— JJ Redick surprisingly ⁠agreed to a two-year deal with the Pelicans. He’ll help mentor New Orleans young core, which features 2019 No. 1 pick Zion Williamson. The Pelicans are also close to agreeing to terms with Derrick Favors.

— The Nets landed the trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan on Sunday. Durant and Irving agreed to take less than their max deals so that Jordan could ink a four-year, $40 million contract. Garrett Temple will also be joining them in Brooklyn.

⁠— Brook Lopez and the Bucks agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal. Milwaukee also brought back Khris Middleton (five-year, $178M) and George Hill (three-year, $29M). The Bucks also signed Lopez’s brother, Robin, to a two-year deal.