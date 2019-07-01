The 76ers inked center Al Horford to a four-year, $109 million deal, his agent, Jason Glushon told ESPN.

The 76ers have made major changes to their roster.

Philadelphia agreed to send Jimmy Butler to the Heat in a sign-and-trade Sunday, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources. The team received Josh Richardson in return.

The deal will include Josh Richardson to the 76ers, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/nWFrg00mtm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

The Heat appeared to be Butler’s top choice this summer and he agreed to a four-year, $142 million max contract with the team.

Butler began the season with the Timberwolves before he was dealt to the 76ers in mid-November. He averaged 18.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 33.8% from 3-point range in 55 regular season games with Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the 76ers also inked center Al Horford to a four-year, $109 million deal, his agent, Jason Glushon told ESPN.

The Horford contract has $97M guaranteed and $12M in bonuses tied to championships, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/9ayQXSUaiU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Horford was a vital member of the Celtics’ rotation last season. He declined his $30.1 million player option with Boston earlier this month and was originally expected to return to the team on a three-year deal. But, the sides were reportedly far apart on a new contract and negotiations fell apart.

“I’ve enjoyed being here in Boston,” Horford said about free agency last month (via MassLive.com). “Just have to wait and see what we’re going to do as a team. And it’s steps that the management is going to do moving forward and continue to get better.”

The 76ers reportedly brought back Tobias Harris on a four-year, $180 million deal Sunday, as well.