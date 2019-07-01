NBA report : Jabari Parker not expecting to be back with Wizards

Parker is “operating at the start of free agency with the expectation” he will not be returning to the Wizards, according to NBC Sports.

Jabari Parker seems like he’ll have to find a new team.

The 24-year-old forward is “operating at the start of free agency with the expectation” he will not be returning to the Wizards, according to a report from NBC Sports Washington, which cites unidentified league sources.

Parker’s teammate Bobby Portis also believes he will not be back with Washington as it has “given them the impression they are focusing on other players,” the report says.

Parker was sent from the Bulls to the Wizards before the trade deadline. He averaged 15 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 52.3% from the field in 25 games with Washington.

Parker said in late March he enjoyed his time in Washington.

“It’s been playing (out) really good so far,” Parker told NBA.com. “I love being here, I love just the people around here. Just professionals, they treat you like an adult. They hold you accountable, and if you’re not doing it, you get rewarded or you don’t.

“(Wizards coach Scott Brooks) has done a good job of implementing me, and I’m proud of that because I do more than just one thing, and it just feels good to get in those positions.”

Brooks also praised Parker.

“I don’t think he’s reached the level he’s going to continue to get to,” Brooks said. “He’s been nothing but a great worker here. I don’t look at him as a ‘three’ or ‘four’ or ‘five,’ he’s a point player. He can play just about any position on the floor.”

Parker was originally selected by the Bucks out of Duke with the second pick in the 2014 draft and he spent his first four NBA seasons with the team.