NBA free agency rumors: Ricky Rubio, Suns agree to 3-year deal

Rubio averaged 12.7 points and 6.1 assists in 68 games with the Jazz in 2018-19.

The Suns didn’t waste any time Sunday.

Phoenix secured veteran guard Ricky Rubio within the first hour of free agency. According to a report from The Athletic, the two parties agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal.

Free agent Ricky Rubio has agreed three-year, $51 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

Rubio averaged 12.7 points and 6.1 assists in 68 games with the Jazz in 2018-19. He shot 40.4% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range.

“(Utah has) let me know that I am not priority No. 1,” Rubio told Catalunya Ràdio, a Spanish public radio network, earlier this month.

Rubio spent the first six seasons of his career with the Timberwolves before he was traded to Utah in June 2017 in exchange for a first-round pick.

“Now that the season is over, I can start thinking and see where I want to go, where I can go,” Rubio told reporters in April. “But one thing I’m going to look (at) for sure is the best situation for me, with the coach and the team. … I want to be happy. I’m going to try to find the best situation for me to perform and be happy.

“A lot of friends have asked me, ‘Yo, where are you going to play next year? Can I come visit?’ I don’t have any idea where I’m going to go. A lot of things depend.”

Rubio will join the likes of Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton in Phoenix.