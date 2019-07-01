NBA report: Pacers revamp backcourt, add Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb

The Pacers sent a first-round and a pair of second-round picks to the Bucks for Brogdon, according to ESPN.

The Pacers have a new backcourt.

Indiana signed Jeremy Lamb to a three-year, $31.5 million contract and acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Bucks in a sign-and-trade, according to reports from ESPN and The Athletic, which cite unidentified league sources.

The Pacers sent a first-round and a pair of second-round picks to the Bucks in exchange for Brogdon, according to ESPN. He then agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal with the team.

Brogdon averaged 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 42.6% from 3-point range in 64 games with Milwaukee last season.

Brogdon can play either guard spot and should fit well with Lamb ⁠— along with Victor Oladipo when he returns from injury.

Lamb, meanwhile, had a career season with Charlotte in 2018-19. He scored 15.3 points per game and connected on 34.8% of his 3-point attempts.

Oladipo, Indiana’s star, suffered a season-ending quad injury in late January. He is expected to miss the start of 2019-20. At some point, though, he’ll re-enter an upgraded Pacers lineup, as they also acquired forward TJ Warren in a draft-day trade.