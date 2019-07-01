Sacramento is unwilling to trade a first-round pick to Houston in exchange for Capela, according to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Kings appear to believe the Rockets’ asking price for Clint Capela is too high.

Sacramento is unwilling to trade a first-round pick to Houston in exchange for the 25-year-old center, according to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area, which cited an unidentified league source. The Kings thinking, however, “could change” at some point, the report noted.

On the Clint Capela front, league source earlier in the week said Kings were not interested in giving up a first round pick in a deal for the Rockets center. Of course that could change, but seems like a lot of moving pieces that would have to align. — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) June 30, 2019

Capela averaged 16.6 points and 12.7 rebounds per game for the Rockets last season. He signed a five-year, $90 million extension with the team last July.

The Rockets have reportedly been shopping Capela, along with guard Eric Gordon and forward PJ Tucker, with the hopes of clearing cap space. The team is looking to land Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade to pair him with James Harden and Chris Paul, according to multiple reports.

Houston finished 2018-19 with a 53-29 record but fell to the Warriors in six games in the Western Conference semifinals. Golden State has eliminated Houston from the playoffs in two straight seasons.

“I can promise you, we’re going to win some championships with James Harden, because we are not going to sit here,” Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta told reporters last month. “We will go to battle every year. We’re going to have a strong offseason, and we’re going to do whatever we can to be a better team. We are not going to sit on our hands, I can promise you that.”

The Celtics have also reportedly “checked in” with Houston about a potential deal for Capela.

The Kings have been linked to free agent Al Horford, as well, and they may not bring back center Willie Cauley-Stein.