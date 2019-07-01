Irving is coming off a season where he averaged 23.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Nets moved quickly to secure some big names in free agency.

Shortly after Kevin Durant’s move to Brooklyn was reported, an ESPN report, citing unidentified league sources, stated that Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan will join the two-time Finals MVP, as well.

Brooklyn is making a clean sweep tonight: Brooklyn will sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

The Nets have been eyeing Irving and had a four-year, $141 million deal ready for the six-time NBA All-Star.

Free agent Kyrie Irving is meeting with the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Sunday and both sides are motivated to move quickly toward reaching a 4-year, $141M deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

The Celtics went 49-33 in the regular season and were eliminated by the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, 4-1.

Irving opted out of his deal with the team after a number of reports surfaced about turmoil that Boston faced last year and how Irving was unhappy living in the city.