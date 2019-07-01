Kevin Durant free agency: Star planning to sign with Nets weeks after potential career-changing injury

Durant ruptured his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and is expected to miss all of next season.

Kevin Durant is heading to Brooklyn.

The 30-year-old star is planning to sign a four-year, $164 million deal with the Nets, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources.

Durant ruptured his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals with the Warriors and is expected to miss all of next season.

Durant’s planning to make a formal announcement on The Board Room Instagram at 6 PM. Durant’s camp won’t confirm his decision, and says “Details will be revealed at 6.” https://t.co/ZpHcKFQTDd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Durant has yet to confirm the report and he will officially announce his decision Sunday at 6 p.m. on Instagram. Fellow star Kyrie Irving, Durant’s close friend, will reportedly agree to a deal with the Nets on Sunday, as well.

Sources: Durant will sign a 4-year, $164M deal with the Nets; Irving will sign 4-years, $141M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

He averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists for Golden State last season. Durant shot 52.1% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range.

The 10-time All-Star won two championships and was named Finals MVP twice during his time with the Warriors.

“What more could we ask for from him (Durant)? He’s been everything to us,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers told reporters in mid-June, via The Mercury News. “The guy has been everything we could have ever dreamed. Been an awesome member of this organization. There’s so much stuff he does in the community that probably doesn’t get as many headlines.

“The things he’s done in D.C., his foundation. How he kind of lives his life. Like I said, we’re lucky to have been around him.”

Durant won the MVP in 2013-14 while with the Thunder. He had also been linked to the Clippers, Knicks and a return to the Warriors this summer.

The Nets will also reportedly ink center DeAndre Jordan — another close friend of Durant’s — to a deal, and agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with Garrett Temple, according to ESPN.