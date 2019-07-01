NBA |

Kyrie Irving free agency rumors: Superstar plans to work quickly toward massive deal with Nets

Kyrie Irving looks like he is indeed planning to sign with the Nets in free agency.

According to a report from The New York Times, Brooklyn will have a formal offer for the star as soon as free agency begins at 6 p.m. ET Sunday.

Irving has already planned on meeting with the team in New York with earlier reports hinting at a four-year, $141 million deal.

The Lakers and Knicks were both extremely motivated to sign Irving, but it would appear the Nets have indeed won out.

Irving reportedly opted out of his deal with the Celtics and will be a free agent.

In a corresponding move, as ESPN puts it “once Irving commits” to the Nets, the team is expected to renounce the rights to point guard D’Angelo Russell making him an unrestricted free agent.

Russell reportedly has teams interested around the league including the Lakers and Pacers.

The Nets could also work out a sign-and-trade for Russell as well as they reportedly plan to do all they can to get the point guard to a team of his choice. In that scenario they could avoid renouncing his rights altogether.

