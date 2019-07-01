NBA trade rumors: Timberwolves ‘confident’ they can move Andrew Wiggins, acquire D’Angelo Russell

Minnesota is also “at the top” of Russell’s wish list and it is “increasingly confident” it can land him, according to the New York Times.

Andrew Wiggins may not start next season in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are “confident” they can deal the 24-year-old forward this summer, according to a report from Yahoo Sports. Moving Wiggins could create salary cap space for the team to acquire guard D’Angelo Russell from the Nets in a sign-and-trade, the report says.

Multiple teams have heard that Minnesota is confident that they can trade Andrew Wiggins this summer. Doing so could open up the cap space necessary to sign D’Angelo Russell, who is tight with Karl-Anthony Towns. https://t.co/97qfsxL0Xd — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 29, 2019

Minnesota is “at the top” of Russell’s wish list and it is “increasingly confident” it can land him, according to a report from the New York Times.

Minnesota is at the top of D’Angelo Russell’s free-agent wish list as the opening bell nears, league sources say — with the Timberwolves increasingly confident they can make the necessary salary-cap moves to land him — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

Wiggins signed a five-year, $146.5 million extension with Minnesota in October 2017, but he has regressed over the last two seasons. He averaged 18.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting a career-low 41.2% from the field in 2018-19.

“I feel like it was an OK season,” Wiggins told reporters in April. “Not the best, not the worst. It was OK. … Just going up. Just getting better. That’s the main thing, just not downgrading.”

Wiggins has connected on just 33.2% of his 3-point attempts over his five NBA seasons, all of which have been spent with Minnesota.

“I like the whole team, the coaching staff,” Wiggins said after the 2018-19 season. “And, I feel like everyone is getting better. A lot of young guys, too.”

The Timberwolves finished 2018-19 with a 36-46 record and missed the playoffs. They fired Tom Thibodeau in January and hired Ryan Saunders to replace him.

“We’re a team that never gives up,” Wiggins said in April. “We’ve been through a lot. Injuries, ups and downs, changes in the staff, the team, everything. We’ve stayed solid. We’ve kept our heads on straight. The season didn’t end how we wanted it to end, but next year I think will be a great year for us.”

The Timberwolves traded up in the 2019 draft earlier this month and selected Texas Tech wing Jarrett Culver with the No. 6 pick.