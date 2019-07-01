Jimmy Butler free agency rumors: Lakers pushing for meeting with star

Butler reportedly wants to play for the Heat, but the Lakers aren’t giving up just yet.

The Lakers are making a strong push for Jimmy Butler.

The New York Times reported just hours before free agency begins that the Lakers are pushing for a pitch meeting with Butler. The report notes that Los Angeles is making the “latest aggressive” bid to try and land the star forward as it will have to try and entice Butler away from signing with the Heat.

Jimmy Butler meets with Heat officials at 6:01 PM ET tonight but continues to draw interest from a number of suitors, league sources say, with the Lakers making the latest aggressive bid. Lakers officials, I’m told, are pushing for a pitch meeting with Butler — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

The Associated Press reported earlier this week that Butler is “very interested” in playing with Miami and he will meet with the franchise Sunday, though that would likely have to be a a sign-and-trade scenario, similar to the type of deal that has been speculated between Butler and the Rockets. He’s also expected to meet with Houston early next week.

“Hopefully I’ll get a max contract anywhere I choose to go,” Butler told reporters about his free agency last month. “You always want to be able to win, I think that’s key for sure. You’re looking at coaches, you’re looking at the city. There’s a lot that goes into it.”

Butler started the season with the Timberwolves before he was traded to the 76ers in mid-November. In 55 regular-season games with Philadelphia, Butler averaged 18.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

He played an integral role in helping the 76ers reach the Eastern Conference semifinals before they fell to the Raptors in seven games.

As expected, Butler declined his player option that was worth more than $19 million for the 2019-20 season.