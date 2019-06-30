The 6-8 Croatian is 30 years old and coming off a career year in which he averaged 18.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Utah is looking to add a quality wing to its roster.

The Jazz have “significant interest” in Bojan Bogdanovic, according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources. Indiana is expected to make a strong effort at retaining him, though.

The Utah Jazz are expressing significant interest in Indiana Pacers UFA Bojan Bogdanovic, League Sources tell The Athletic. Bogdanovic is thought to be a Pacers lean heading into free agency. Bogdanovic is one of the better forwards on the market — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 30, 2019

The 6-8 Croatian is 30 years old and coming off a career year in which he averaged 18.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Bogdanovic averaged 20.9 points and shot 42.2 percent from behind the arc after the All-Star break and was essential to the Pacers’ success after star guard Victor Oladipo went down with a season-ending leg injury in the first half of the year.

Indiana finished fifth in the Eastern Conference in 2018-19 despite the absence of its star and Bogdanovic was a big part of that.

The Jazz tied for 10th in 3-point shooting percentage last year, converting 35.6% of their attempts from behind the arc, and adding Bogdanovic’s touch would likely improve Utah’s efficiency from deep.

The Jazz were eliminated by the Rockets in the first round of the playoffs in 2019, but upgraded their backcourt by acquiring Mike Conley from the Grizzlies in a trade. Utah is looking to take the next step toward an NBA title, and it appears like it’s not swinging for the fences by chasing superstars alongside its competitors.