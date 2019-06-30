NBA free agency rumors: Celtics pursuing Kevon Looney, Enes Kanter

Kevon Looney proved to be the Warriors’ most dependable defender last season, and Enes Kanter played a big role in Portland’s playoff run.

The Celtics are looking to upgrade their frontcourt depth this summer.

According to The Athletic, which cited unidentified sources, Boston is pursuing centers Kevon Looney and Enes Kanter in free agency. The report notes the Celtics would end up using their $4.8 million room exception if they sign Looney or Kanter.

Looney proved to be the Warriors’ most dependable defender last season and was a reliable contributor. He would fit well in the Celtics’ starting lineup if Boston locks up Kemba Walker (who remains the team’s main priority) to go along with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward.

Kanter, who shares the same agent as Hayward, was waived by the Knicks in February but was a valuable asset in Portland as he played on a one-year deal worth just more than $650,000. He averaged 11.4 points and 9.6 rebounds in the 2019 NBA playoffs where the Trail Blazers were eventually swept by the Warriors in the Western Conference finals.

The Celtics likely will have competition for both Kanter and Looney. Kanter has been connected to the Bulls, while the Warriors reportedly will work to retain Looney.

Boston finished last season fourth in the East with a 49-33 record. The Celtics entered the season with high hopes of making it to the NBA Finals but fell to the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs.

Free agency officially begins Sunday at 6 p.m. ET