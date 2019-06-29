NBA free agency rumors: Bulls interested in Enes Kanter

Chicago is in serious need of an enforcer down low, as it ranked 25th in rebounds per game (42.9) in 2018-19.

Chicago is looking to add a new big man.

The Bulls are interested in adding unrestricted free agent Enes Kanter, according to a report from SNY, which cites unidentified league sources.

The Chicago Bulls are among the teams expected to show interest in free agent big man Enes Kanter, per SNY sources. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 29, 2019

Kanter was waived by the Knicks in February, but made himself a valuable asset in Portland on a one-year deal worth just more than $650,000 not long after. The 6-11 center averaged 11.4 points and 9.6 rebounds in the 2019 NBA playoffs — in which the Trail Blazers were eventually swept by the Warriors in the Western Conference finals.

Kanter recorded five double-doubles in the postseason and was an imposing force on the glass for a Portland team that lost a crucial piece in Jusuf Nurkic to a season-ending leg injury late in the year.

Chicago is in serious need of an enforcer down low, as it ranked 25th in rebounds per game (42.9) in 2018-19. The Bulls have young, talented bigs in Wendell Carter Jr., who had his rookie season derailed by a thumb injury, 2019 draft pick Daniel Gafford and Lauri Markkanen. But a veteran to replace Robin Lopez could be of use.

Chicago finished last season with 22-60 record, the fourth-worst mark in the league. Bulls coach Jim Boylen will get a fresh start in 2019 and will add North Carolina standout guard Coby White to a developing core as well.