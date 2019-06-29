Klay Thompson free agency rumors: Warriors to offer Splash Bro 5-year, $190M max contract

This is “expected to accelerate” the process of Thompson re-signing with the Warriors.

There’s one Warriors star who now has a high-priced incentive to stay with the team.

According to an ESPN report, Golden State is planning on offering Klay Thompson a 5-year, $190 million maximum contract when free agency opens Sunday.

This is “expected to accelerate” the process of Thompson re-signing with the Warriors.

Sources: Golden State is planning to offer All-Star Klay Thompson a 5-year, $190M maximum contract when free agency opens Sunday at 6 PM ET — which is expected to accelerate process of GM Bob Myers and Thompson’s agent, Greg Lawrence, quickly reaching formal agreement. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2019

The 29-year-old star has been planning to stay with the organization but was ready to explore other options if Golden State did not offer him a max contract.

Thompson was reportedly open to meeting with other area teams including the Lakers and Clippers.

It doesn’t seem like he will need to now with this deal in place.

The five-time NBA All-Star finished a season where he averaged 21.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 78 games. He’s been a consistent offensive presence for the fiery Warriors team, knocking down 41.9 percent of his 3-point attempts over his eight-year career.

However, Thompson’s 2018-19 season came to a disastrous end when he suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors. He is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season.

“I’ve said for a long time I want Klay to be a Warrior for life, and so (the injury) doesn’t change anything as far as I’m concerned,” Golden State owner Joe Lacob told Yahoo Sports earlier this month. “You know I have the utmost regard for Klay’s talent and for him as a person. I’m pretty sure we’ll talk this summer, and he’ll hopefully be a Warrior for life.”