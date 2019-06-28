Klay Thompson free agency rumors: Are Lakers back in contention to have meeting with star?

Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors and is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season.

The Lakers appear like they may have a chance to at least speak with Klay Thompson this summer.

The 29-year-old star is reportedly planning to re-sign with the Warriors. But, Thompson would be open to meeting with the Lakers, now that they’ll have $32 million in cap space, if Golden State does not offer him a max contract when free agency begins June 30, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

Thompson would also be willing to visit with the Clippers in that scenario, according to multiple reports.

Sources: If the Warriors don’t offer guard Klay Thompson a max $190 million deal on Sunday when free agency opens, he will listen to both LA teams, the Lakers and Clippers. Lakers back in the runnings because they now have max slot of $32 million after today’s trade. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 28, 2019

Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors and is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season.

“I don’t know yet what we’re going to do,” Golden State owner Joe Lacob told Yahoo Sports earlier this month. “I’ve said for a long time I want Klay to be a Warrior for life, and so (the injury) doesn’t change anything as far as I’m concerned.

“You know I have the utmost regard for Klay’s talent and for him as a person. I’m pretty sure we’ll talk this summer, and he’ll hopefully be a Warrior for life.”

Thompson averaged 21.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 78 games this season. The five-time All-Star has knocked down 41.9% of his 3-point attempts over his eight-year career.

The Lakers, meanwhile, completed one of the biggest trades in NBA history earlier this month when they acquired Anthony Davis from the Pelicans in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks.

Los Angeles then cleared cap space for a third max player — LeBron James has at least two more seasons left on his contract with the team — after it reportedly agreed to send Mo Wagner, Jemerrio Jones and Isaac Bonga, along with a second-round pick, to the Wizards on Thursday.

The Lakers are also reportedly considering pursuing Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, D’Angelo Russell, Jimmy Butler and Kawhi Leonard.

Los Angeles may elect to add multiple role players, instead, and have been linked to Patrick Beverley, Enes Kanter, Danny Green, Terrence Ross as well as Seth Curry, among others.

The Lakers are “the most likely” landing spot for Carmelo Anthony, as well.