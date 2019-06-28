Jimmy Butler rumors: 76ers ‘likely’ open to sign-and-trade scenario with Rockets

The Rockets are reportedly interested in acquiring Jimmy Butler from the 76ers in a sign-and-trade and Philly may be open to it.

The 76ers may actually be open to doing a sign-and-trade with the Rockets for Jimmy Butler.

Houston’s main target this offseason is reportedly the Philadelphia forward, but few seemed to believe the 76ers would go for this type of deal.

However, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, it would appear the team is considering making a deal with the Rockets.

Amick writes:

“Houston is clearly serious about finding a way to land Butler, who grew up in nearby Tomball, Texas and who is at the top of the Rockets’ offseason wish list. As for the key question of whether the Sixers would be willing to cooperate in a possible sign-and-trade, a source with knowledge of their situation said it’s looking likely. There is, it seems, a strong desire to avoid losing him for nothing if Butler decides to head elsewhere. To review, first-year Philadelphia general manager Elton Brand landed Butler (along with Justin Patton) back in early November in exchange for Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, Dario Saric and a 2022 second-round pick.”

The Rockets are unlikely to have enough cap space to simply sign Butler. They’re reportedly shopping Clint Capela, PJ Tucker and Eric Gordon in an attempt to shed salary and acquire an extra asset to send to Philadelphia in a deal for Butler.

Philadelphia had Butler for a half a season, and it wants to re-sign him. But, if he chooses to head elsewhere, it seems the 76ers are willing to consider moving him for assets, instead of letting him walk away for nothing.

Free agency officially begins at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. Trades can be made official July 6.