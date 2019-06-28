Knicks free agency rumors: New York thinks Terry Rozier isn’t a big ‘step down’ from Kyrie Irving

The Celtics are the front-runners to land Kemba Walker, which may make Rozier expendable.

There seems to be a strong chance Terry Rozier ends up with the Knicks.

New York is interested in signing the 25-year-old guard and some in the organization don’t see him “as too far a step down” from his former Celtics teammate, star guard Kyrie Irving, “because of his age,” according to a report from the New York Post, which cites unidentified team sources.

Rozier said he’d be open to joining the Knicks during an appearance on “Jalen and Jacoby” in mid-May.

“I definitely can (see myself playing in New York),” Rozier said. “This is a great organization. Everybody knows about the New York Knicks, their sports market, everybody knows about the city of New York. It’d be great.”

Rozier will be a restricted free agent and the Celtics can match any offer sheet he signs with another team. But, Boston is the “front-runner” to land Kemba Walker, which may make Rozier expendable and could lead to the team renouncing his rights.

Irving is also expected to sign elsewhere this summer.

“Just looking for a team that’s going to let me be myself, a team that treats me like family and just go from there,” Rozier said. “I’m not a hard person to work with. I’m a team-first type of guy. Whoever I decide to make that decision with, I’m pretty sure it’s going to be great.”

.@T_Rozzay3 details what he looks for in a team. pic.twitter.com/HMecWc1bpg — Jalen & Jacoby (@JalenandJacoby) May 14, 2019

Rozier averaged 9.0 points and 2.9 assists in 22.7 minutes per game for Boston in 2018-19. But, he shot just 38.7% from the field and appeared unhappy with his role.

“I might have to go (if the Celtics’ roster remains the same),” Rozier said on ESPN’s “First Take” after the season. “I put up with a lot this year, so, you know, I said what I said after the season (and) I think we all know that I’m not trying to step into that again.”

Terry Rozier says he chucking the deuces if the Celtics don’t make major changes. pic.twitter.com/uuu7KOz6Ej — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) May 14, 2019

The Knicks, meanwhile, will reportedly chase multiple stars this summer. They’ve been linked to Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Irving — although the Nets are reportedly the favorites to land him.

New York also selected former Duke star RJ Barrett with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft last week.