DeMarcus Cousins rumors: Knicks eyeing center for ‘considerable’ 1-year deal if Kevin Durant signs elsewhere

The Knicks are also believed to be looking at Kawhi Leonard, Julius Randle, Tobias Harris and Nikola Vucevic.

The Knicks apparently want a backup plan in the event they can’t land Kevin Durant in free agency — they are eyeing DeMarcus Cousins.

The New York Times reported late Wednesday the Knicks are “weighing the prospect of extending a considerable one-year offer” to the four-time All-Star center.

The 28-year-old Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30 games with the Warriors last season after returning from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in early 2018.

New York is reportedly still interested in Durant, despite the fact he won’t play next season as he recovers from a torn Achilles suffered in the NBA Finals. Durant reportedly wants to join the Knicks, possibly along with Kyrie Irving (the two have met to discuss their future plans). However, Stephen A. Smith reported this week that Knicks owner James Dolan is urging team executives to use “caution” regarding Durant’s Achilles condition, and wants to see test results and his prognosis.

With free agency set to begin June 30, the Knicks have plenty of cap space, so it’s just a matter of convincing players they are a prime destination. They are also believed to be looking at Raptors star Kawhi Leonard, forwards Julius Randle (Pelicans) and Tobias Harris (76ers) and Magic center Nikola Vucevic.