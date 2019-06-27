Enes Kanter says Zion Williamson is ‘overhyped,’ calls him ‘Julius Randle with hops’

The center has never been shy about expressing his views and unleashed his latest hot take Wednesday.

The center has never been shy about expressing his views and unleashed his latest hot take during a recent stop Wednesday on the “Herd with Colin Cowherd.”

“I like Zion Williamson,” Cowherd tells Kanter. “He can pass, he’s big, he’s strong. I think he’s got a magnetism — you think he’s overrated.”

“I kind of feel like he’s overhyped,” Kanter responded. “I feel like he’s Julius Randle with hops.”

Whoa. Pause.

“I feel like he’s Julius Randle with hops.”@EnesKanter on Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/d0iXjzZBCF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 26, 2019

Julius Randle is a solid player in his own right. He had an excellent year for the Pelicans in 2018-19, putting up career-highs in points per game (21.4) and three-point percentage (34) to go along with 8.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

And, let’s not forget, Randle had a monster game when Kanter and the Trail Blazer came to town with a stat-line of: 45 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and three blocks.

Julius Randle! 45 PTS

20-34 FG

11 REB

6 AST

3 BLK

2 STL

2 3PT pic.twitter.com/KqblhP0Als — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 26, 2019

Randle was not having any of it, taking to Twitter to remind Kanter of his dominant performance and telling him to ‘relax bro.’

Yo @EnesKanter last time you guarded me I had 45 relax bro lol — Julius Randle (@J30_RANDLE) June 26, 2019

The NBA offseason has officially arrived. Buckle up.