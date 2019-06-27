NBA |

Enes Kanter says Zion Williamson is ‘overhyped,’ calls him ‘Julius Randle with hops’

The center has never been shy about expressing his views and unleashed his latest hot take Wednesday.

Enes Kanter is making headlines for saying something controversial once again.

The center has never been shy about expressing his views and unleashed his latest hot take during a recent stop Wednesday on the “Herd with Colin Cowherd.”

“I like Zion Williamson,” Cowherd tells Kanter. “He can pass, he’s big, he’s strong. I think he’s got a magnetism — you think he’s overrated.”

“I kind of feel like he’s overhyped,” Kanter responded. “I feel like he’s Julius Randle with hops.”

Whoa. Pause.

Julius Randle is a solid player in his own right. He had an excellent year for the Pelicans in 2018-19, putting up career-highs in points per game (21.4) and three-point percentage (34) to go along with 8.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

And, let’s not forget, Randle had a monster game when Kanter and the Trail Blazer came to town with a stat-line of: 45 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and three blocks.

Randle was not having any of it, taking to Twitter to remind Kanter of his dominant performance and telling him to ‘relax bro.’

The NBA offseason has officially arrived. Buckle up.

