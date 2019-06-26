Zion Williamson gets surprise gift, note from Drew Brees

Williamson was taken aback again as he was surprised by a signed jersey from the Saints quarterback.

After Zion Williamson was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, he walked across the stage and ended an emotional interview with ESPN’s Maria Taylor saying, “let’s dance.”

There was another New Orleans star listening.

On Tuesday, Williamson was taken aback again as he was surprised by a signed jersey from Saints quarterback Drew Brees. In a video captured by the Pelicans, Williamson walked into a hotel room singing and as he turned the corner the framed jersey was positioned in the middle of the room with a note that read, “Zion, welcome to the family. Let’s dance.”

Williamson’s reaction was priceless, and he admitted it was his first jersey from a professional athlete.

“Geez, thank you Drew Brees,” he said. “It’s a nice gift, sheesh.”

Williamson went on to say he will collect a lot of jerseys during his career, and posed one question: “Wow, passing the torch. Am I ready to take that on?”

David Griffin, Pelicans’ executive VP of basketball operations, recently said the team won’t be solely Williamson’s.

“This is not somebody who is supposed to be the savior of this franchise,” Griffin told reporters. “That’s not what this is.

“This is a 19-year-old kid, who’s going to spend this year learning how to play winning NBA basketball. This is Jrue Holiday’s team. Zion is going to be part of learning how to win at a really high level.”

Whether or not Williamson becomes the brightest star on the team has yet to be determined but he certainly has the support of another big talent in Brees.