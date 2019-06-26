Charles Barkley on LaVar Ball: ‘There’s a village missing an idiot’

Barkley told TMZ Sports that Ball’s antics are “really unfair to his son” Lonzo.

LaVar Ball has been in the news lately for the wrong reasons, and Charles Barkley has apparently had enough.

ESPN recently banned Ball from appearing as a guest for an inappropriate comment he made to ESPN “First Take” host Molly Qerim. Ball denied he meant anything inappropriate by suggesting to Qerim that “she could “switch gears with [him] anytime.”

Yet whatever Ball’s intent, it’s not the first time he’s stirred controversy, and it won’t be the last. Barkley, who is well known for his outspoken ways as an NBA on TNT analyst, ripped Ball in an interview with TMZ Sports.

“Wherever LaVar Ball is, there’s a village missing an idiot,” Barkley told TMZ. “We should just keep LaVar off television. That would be the best way to be.”

When Barkley was asked whether the recent reported trade of Ball’s son, Lonzo, from the Lakers to the Pelicans, would have an impact on LaVar, Barkley jumped right in.

“It don’t matter,” Barkley said. “(LaVar is) an idiot in all 50 states. Not New Orleans, not Louisiana, not L.A., he’s an idiot in all 50 states.”

Adopting a more sensitive tone, Barkley said he believes the elder Ball’s antics are hurting Lonzo.

“It’s really unfair to his son,” Barkley said. “His son is a good player and a nice kid.”