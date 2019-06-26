With the help of Opta, we take a look at Stephen Curry’s NBA career in numbers on the 10th anniversary of the 2009 Draft.

Few players have had a greater impact on the NBA than Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors point guard has spearheaded the 3-point revolution that teams across the league have adopted following Curry’s success.

It is now the 10th anniversary of the 31-year-old being selected with the seventh pick of what was a historically significant 2009 NBA Draft.

Here, with the help of Opta, we take a look at the numbers behind Curry’s incredible career in the professional ranks:

Stephen Curry by the numbers

3.6 – Since the 2009-10 season, Curry has made, on average, 3.6 3-pointers per game – more than anyone else – with the other half of the “Splash Brothers,” Klay Thompson (2.9), second. Damian Lillard (2.7), James Harden (2.6) and Buddy Hield (2.5) round out the top five.

90.5 – Curry leads all players in free-throw percentage since entering the league having drained 90.5 percent of his attempts. He is the only man with a percentage greater than 90 percent.

131 – In May 2016, Curry made history as the first unanimous MVP. He garnered all 131 first-place votes to win the award for a second successive season.

73 – Curry’s form that season was a large reason why Golden State went 73-9 in 2015-16, breaking the record for regular-season wins set by the Michael Jordan-inspired Chicago Bulls in 1995-96 (72).

223 – In his 694 games played, Curry has made five or more 3-pointers in 223 of them. That is 97 more than the next best over the past 10 years (Harden with 126).

15 – The 31-year-old also has 15 games of 10-plus 3-pointers made. Teammate Thompson has five, while JR Smith (two) is the only other man to have done it more than once in that time.

402 – Curry holds the record for most 3-pointers made in a regular season having sunk 402 in 2015-16. Curry has three of the top five spots in this category, having made 354 last year and 324 in 2016-17. Harden, selected four picks ahead of Curry in 2009, is the only other man to have hit over 300 in one campaign (378 in 2018-19).

43.6 – Just two men have been more efficient from beyond the arc since Curry (43.6 percent of 3-pointers made) entered the league. Kyle Korver (44.5 percent) leads the way and Seth Curry, Stephen’s younger brother, is also ahead of the Warriors guard (43.9 percent).

2,483 – Curry is third in the all-time list for 3-pointers made with 2,483 in 694 appearances. He trails just Reggie Miller (2,560 from 1,389 games) and Hall of Famer Ray Allen (2,973 from 1,300 games), and Curry has a better percentage than both.

6 – On six occasions, Curry has put up more than 50 points in a single game. Only Harden (18) can better that figure over the past 10 years.