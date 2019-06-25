Here is a complete list of the 2019 NBA award finalists and winners.

The NBA will hand out its biggest awards Monday.

Rockets guard James Harden and Bucks star Giannis Anteotkounmpo are the front-runners to take home the MVP while Luka Doncic appears to be the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year.

It seems like they’ll be a close race for Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and the Sixth Man Award, as well.

Most Valuable Player

Winner: TBA

Finalists: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks; Paul George, Thunder; James Harden, Rockets

Rookie of the Year

Winner: TBA

Finalists: Luka Doncic, Mavericks; Deandre Ayton, Suns; Trae Young, Hawks

Sixth Man Award

Winner: TBA

Finalists: Montrezl Harrell, Clippers; Domantas Sabonis, Pacers; Lou Williams, Clippers

Defensive Player of the Year

Winner: TBA

Finalists: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks; Paul George, Thunder; Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Most Improved Player

Winner: TBA

Finalists: De’Aaron Fox, Kings; D’Angelo Russell, Nets; Pascal Siakam, Raptors

NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Winner: TBA

Finalists: Jarrett Allen, Nets; Bradley Beal, Wizards; Mike Conley, Grizzlies; Tobias Harris, 76ers; LeBron James, Lakers; Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers; Khris Middleton, Bucks; Donovan Mitchell, Jazz; Dwight Powell, Mavericks; Pascal Siakam, Raptors

Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award

Winner: TBA

Finalists: Steven Adams, Thunder; Mike Conley, Grizzlies; Jared Dudley, Nets; Channing Frye, Cavaliers; Rudy Gay, Spurs; Udonis Haslem, Heat; Andre Iguodala, Warriors; Kyle Korver, Jazz; Khris Middleton, Bucks; JJ Redick, 76ers; Garrett Temple, Clippers; Thaddeus Young, Pacers

Sportsmanship Award

Winner: TBA

Finalists: Steven Adams, Thunder; Harrison Barnes, Kings; Mike Conley, Grizzlies; Al Horford, Celtics; Khris Middleton, Bucks; Kemba Walker, Hornets

Lifetime Achievement Award

Winners: Larry Bird, Magic Johnson

Sager Strong Award

Winner: Robin Roberts

Hustle Award

Winner: TBA

Moment of the Year

Winner: TBA

Executive of the Year

Winner: TBA