Celtics free agency: Boston exploring ‘different opportunities,’ Danny Ainge says

Boston will need to undergo a major roster overhaul this summer as it is expected to lose both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford in free agency.

The Celtics are looking at their options.

Boston will need to undergo a major roster overhaul as it is expected to lose both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford in free agency. Longtime Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge discussed the team’s summer plans when he met with reporters Monday.

“I like the fact that we have different opportunities,” Ainge said, via NBC Sports Boston. “And we have some flexibility, but I don’t really know what is realistic yet. That’s what we’ll spend the rest of this week trying to figure out, is what even do we have a chance to do and where should be our priorities?

“But I’m excited about the opportunity. I’m excited about the flexibility that we have. I’m excited about the youth that we have and some of our returning players. I think it’s going to be a really fun year. Looking forward to it.”

The Celtics entered the season as the favorites to win the East but finished with a 49-33 record and were eliminated by the Bucks in five games in the conference semifinals.

“We have a really good feel for all the players in the league, who they are and how they might fit with us and our needs and so forth,” Ainge said. “I wouldn’t say a lot more homework, but we will have a lot of conversation. That’s probably the biggest thing, just to get organized as we possibly can for all the possible scenarios in free agency.”

The Celtics also appear like they’re exploring the trade market. They’ve reportedly “checked in” with the Rockets about a deal for center Clint Capela and explored acquiring Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, as well.

Boston also has Thunder center Steven Adams on its “radar,” however, “it’s unclear where he falls in the team’s pecking order,” according to an earlier report from NBC Sports Boston.