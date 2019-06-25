Kyrie Irving free agency rumors: Star guard recruiting DeAndre Jordan to join him, Kevin Durant on Nets

Kyrie Irving isn’t only trying to lure superstar Kevin Durant to the Nets, he’s also recruiting big man DeAndre Jordan.

According to Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher, Irving isn’t only trying to lure superstar Kevin Durant to the Nets, he’s also recruiting big man DeAndre Jordan.

“Irving, meanwhile, also recently purchased a new home in South Orange, New Jersey, but league sources say he is pressing Durant to join him with the Nets and is trying to recruit Jordan as well,” Bucher wrote Monday.

Brooklyn has room to sign two max players this offseason — which in this scenario would be Irving and Durant. If that dream summer comes to fruition for Brooklyn, Jordan likely won’t be able to make close to the $22.9 million he netted in 2018-19 between the Knicks and Mavericks.

However, as Bucher noted, Jordan is a “confidant” of Durant, and a big three of Durant, Irving and Jordan could be potent in the Eastern Conference once Durant recovers from a torn Achilles suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors.

Brooklyn’s top competition for Jordan could be the Lakers, who reportedly want to take advantage of his desire to return to Los Angeles where he played 10 seasons in a Clippers uniform.

Jordan, who turns 31 next month, has been a consistent contributor in the NBA over the last six seasons averaging no fewer than 10.4 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. His dominance around the rim helped him lead the league in field goal percentage in every season from 2012-13 until 2016-17.

Between New York and Dallas last season, Jordan played in 69 games (all starts) and averaged 11.0 points per game on 64.1 percent shooting with 13.1 rebounds.