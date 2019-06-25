Knicks welcome RJ Barrett to Madison Square Garden with emotional tribute video

New York selected Barrett, a forward out of Duke, with the No. 3 overall pick in last week’s NBA Draft.

The Knicks welcomed R.J. Barrett to Madison Square Garden in a big way.

After selecting the former Duke forward with the No. 3 overall pick in last week’s NBA Draft, New York surprised Barrett with an epic video in his first real introduction to the Garden as a member of the team.

His reaction to the tribute was caught on camera as the lights went down and he had the biggest smile on his face the entire time. The best part came when he mouthed the words that NBA commissioner Adam Silver said when Silver announced Barrett’s selection, creating a chilling moment for viewers.

"I was fortunate enough to play there once this year with Duke," Barrett said after the draft. "That was one of the craziest environments I've ever been in."

“I was fortunate enough to play there once this year with Duke,” Barrett said after the draft. “That was one of the craziest environments I’ve ever been in.”

New York hasn’t won a championship since 1973 and last made the playoffs in 2013 so there’s significant pressure on Barrett to deliver at Madison Square Garden. Barrett said, though, he isn’t worried about the pressure of playing in the Big Apple.

“I’m a player that plays with a lot of passion, competitiveness and excitement, so to be able to go in a home arena that has such a great fan base like that is going to make the game so much more fun. It’s going to be great,” he said.

In his lone season at Duke, Barrett averaged 22.6 points with 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists as he played alongside Zion Williamson. But Barrett struggled with his 3-point shooting as he hit just 30.8% of his shots from beyond the arc.

The Knicks (17-65) finished 2018-19 with the worst record in the league, missing the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.