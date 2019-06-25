Stephen Curry reveals why he turned down ‘Space Jam 2’

Curry said he would have loved to have been part of the project, but scheduling conflicts got in the way.

It’s been known that LeBron James has been working on “Space Jam 2” and wanted an all-star cast of the NBA’s top players to join him.

However, one of the league’s most recognizable faces won’t be making a cameo.

Stephen Curry said he would have loved to have been part of the cast, but scheduling conflicts made it impossible for him to film.

“I know LeBron and (producer) Ryan Coogler are going to be doing amazing things. It’s going to be awesome,” Curry said, via Complex. “Part of it was in terms of things that I had going on. It was just the timing, to be honest. Not being able to commit. And I know Ryan really well. We had a lot of conversations about it.”

Curry said he’s especially disappointed he won’t be able to work with Coogler, who is a fixture in the Oakland area and is a huge Warriors fan.

“He’s at every playoff game,” Curry said. “Obviously, that’s hard to turn down. The guy does amazing work.”

According to a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter, NBA stars Kevin Durant and James Harden won’t appear in the sequel, as well.

One possibility for the trio’s absences are their sneaker contracts — ‘Space Jam 2’ is working with Nike shoes. Curry is with Under Armor, while Harden is with Adidas. Durant does work with Nike, but has other creative projects and endorsements he wants to pursue.

However, James reportedly has been able to recruit Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson to appear in the movie, as well as WNBA players Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.

‘Space Jam 2’ likely will follow part of the blueprint from the first movie, with James taking over the starring role from Michael Jordan. The original boasted appearances from NBA legends such as Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Muggsy Bogues, Larry Bird, Larry Johnson and others.